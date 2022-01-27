Inflation - what have we learned from earnings so far, and who could benefit

Investors don't need to see the Federal Reserve's CPI report to know that inflation has arrived, the evidence is all around. The cause of the price inflation is a source of much debate. While the path forward for investors looking to navigate inflation risks is all-together unclear. With two weeks of Q4 earnings in the books, it's worth looking back to see where inflation is emerging, how long it could sustain, and who stands to benefit.

This week the Bloomberg Commodity Index, a basket of 23 raw materials from oil to copper, aluminum and sugar reached an all time high. The unfortunate fact for consumers is that nearly everything we can both buy and touch is derived from the products composing this index. Corporate commentary during earnings reflects the fact that inflation has arrived:

General Electric (NYSE: GE

Sherwin Williams (NYSE: SHW

McDonalds (NYSE: MCD

The source and duration of price inflation remains a point of debate. Larry Summers took a twitter victory lap this week following the Federal Reserve's recognition that inflation is a key risk to the US economy. Mr. Summers eluded to quantitative easing as a source of price inflation. In a research note earlier this month, Goldman's commodity strategist pointed to a lack of energy and mining investment leading to a super-cycle in commodities. Corporate leaders see inflation emerging everywhere from short-term pandemic-related labor shortages, to transport costs, and sustained raw material price increases:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV

Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ

3M (NYSE: MMM

Which leaves investors wondering, how best to avoid inflation risks, or even benefit from a continued rise in price levels. Many investors have deep-held beliefs in monetary tools from gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to bitcoin (BTC-USD). However, many also agree that investors can protect themselves from inflation by acquiring stock in businesses which see cash flows increase as inflation rises. And there are managers citing an inflation tailwind in this environment:

Dow Chemical (NYSE: DOW

Boeing (NYSE: BA

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC

There's no clear answer on the path forward for investors at this junction, as inflation is a complicated and complex issue. However, for those who believe in continued price pressure, perhaps buying the companies making the commodities going up in price is the best answer. With the market down ~10% in recent days, companies like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are sitting at an all-time high.