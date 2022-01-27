The Federal Reserve has to be very careful at it embarks on its tightening cycle, J.P. Morgan's David Kelly says.

Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management has said for years that the Fed has been way too easy for way too long, but they can't overcome that by being "too aggressive," he says in an interview with Seeking Alpha.

"Monetary policy is like driving on ice," Kelly says. If the car starts skidding "you can't fix the problem by jerking the wheel."

While he says there's no reason for the Fed to be still easing right now (it plans to wrap up buying bonds in March), he notes that the FOMC would be making the "classic Fed mistake" of doing too much now as it tries to get a hold on inflation.

Investors are also having trouble getting a handle on Fed chief Powell's hawkish tone at the Q&A yesterday and the expected slowdown in economic growth, judging by the choppy market today.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) -0.6% is down now after being up as much as 1.8% earlier.

Kelly says Q1 GDP growth could sink to below 1%. A big reason for that decline would be the impact of Omicron, which didn't get much attention at the Powell press conference. Omicron was mentioned just three times by the Fed chief, compared with 70 mentions of inflation.

Kelly lists there important reasons why markets shouldn't be looking past Omicron just yet:

Omicron "hammered" economic activity in January. Omicron could have a "long tail" given how transmissible it is, with a high number of cases continuing as the "COVID cautious" come out of the woodwork and engage more. There is "no way" China can keep its zero tolerance approach and prevent Omicron from spread, which would have further global economic impacts.

Kelly says he thinks Powell was trying to send a relatively hawkish message yesterday, but that, and tightening, will mean little if the Fed can't get long-term rates to rise. They are down today, with the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) back below 1.8%.

While the Fed looks committed it does have the reputation of acting like "an indulgent parent of a spoiled child" when it comes to the market, he adds.

"They talk tough in the morning, but at the end of the day they just give in."

