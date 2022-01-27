Meridian Bioscience names new chairman
Jan. 27, 2022
- Meridian Bioscience (VIVO +1.0%) elects John C. McIlwraith as new Board Chairman, effective Jan. 26.
- McIlwraith succeeds David C. Phillips, who retired after serving for over 21 years on the Meridian Bioscience Board.
- McIlwraith is a Managing Director of Allos Ventures, a venture capital firm. Prior to co-founding Allos Ventures in 2010, McIlwraith was a Managing Director of Blue Chip Venture company, serving on the Board of more than 20 healthcare or information technology companies.
- "John's broad experience with innovative healthcare and other high growth companies and in driving strategy uniquely positions him to help guide Meridian as we continue to develop innovative diagnostic assays and cutting-edge molecular and immunological reagents," says CEO Jack Kenny.
