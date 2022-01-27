IsoPlexis 3-day run comes to an end as shares fall 19%
Jan. 27, 2022 2:20 PM ETIsoPlexis Corporation (ISO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A 3-day run for IsoPlexis (ISO -19.0%), which offers a single cell proteomics platform, is over as shares are down significantly today.
- From Friday's close through yesterday's close, shares rose 14%.
- The stock's performance may have been helped by a Jan. 25 SEC filing indicating that Spring Mountain Capital owned 15.6% of common shares.
- A filing the following day showed that IsoPlexis EVP and Chief Investent Officer David Wurzer owns 6.9% of shares.
- Volume so far today is lower than usual. Average daily volume is ~217K shares. As of 216p, 74.7K shares had traded hands.
