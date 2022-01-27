IsoPlexis 3-day run comes to an end as shares fall 19%

Jan. 27, 2022 2:20 PM ETIsoPlexis Corporation (ISO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • A 3-day run for IsoPlexis (ISO -19.0%), which offers a single cell proteomics platform, is over as shares are down significantly today.
  • From Friday's close through yesterday's close, shares rose 14%.
  • The stock's performance may have been helped by a Jan. 25 SEC filing indicating that Spring Mountain Capital owned 15.6% of common shares.
  • A filing the following day showed that IsoPlexis EVP and Chief Investent Officer David Wurzer owns 6.9% of shares.
  • Volume so far today is lower than usual. Average daily volume is ~217K shares. As of 216p, 74.7K shares had traded hands.
  • Check out IsoPlexis' preliminary revenue for FY 2021.
