Rocket Lab to provide venture-class launch services for NASA
Jan. 27, 2022 2:39 PM ETRKLBBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) has been selected by NASA as one of twelve firms to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions.
- The missions provide new opportunities for science and technology payloads and foster a growing U.S. commercial launch market.
- VADR is a 5-year program with a maximum total budget for $300M in launch contracts.
- The VADR contracts will provide NASA with a broad range of Federal Aviation Administration-licensed commercial launch services capable of delivering payloads ranging from CubeSats to Class D missions to a variety of orbits.