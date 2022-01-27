Clean Energy Fuels double-upgraded at Evercore ISI on valuation

Jan. 27, 2022 2:42 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE -2.9%) pares some of yesterday's big gains, even as Evercore ISI upgrades shares to Outperform from Underperform with an $11 price target, pointing to recent valuation levels as "looking increasingly attractive."

"It is clear CLNE is the largest CNG/LNG provider in the U.S. and was receiving too great a discount either to renewable fuels or R&M peers," Evercore says.

The company's latest investor presentation "provided much needed clarity... with details on the dairy buildout and a much higher EBITDA growth trajectory than prior expectations," analysts Todd Firestone and Stephen Richardson write.

Citing yesterday's "eye opening" RNG investor day, analysts at Craig-Hallum reiterate their Buy rating on Clean Energy and hike its price target to $27 from $20.

Shares spiked as much as 15% yesterday after the company unveiled plans to build a methane capturing digester one of the largest dairy farms in the U.S.

