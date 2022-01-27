Key highlights of McDonald's earnings report

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is slightly lower after concerns on labor and commodity costs weigh on investor sentiment. Despite the franchise model, McDonald's execs noted on today's conference call that cost pressures are expected to linger. Looking ahead, MCD sees net new restaurant growth of about 3.5% for the year. Some of the sell-side reactions to the report are posted below.

BTIG (Buy rating, price target $295): "We believe investors should be encouraged by the unit growth acceleration planned for 2022, which is set to be the highest global growth in recent history, and management's operating margin guidance, which suggests the company will weather the labor and commodity storm with only modest impact on margins."

Cowen (Outperform, price target $275): "We like MCD's playbook to sustain 2021's U.S. sales strength that builds on last year's success with chicken & digital, while staffing challenges presumably peaked in Dec 2021 to help speed 2022 thru-put. Our confidence leads us to model above-consensus 2022 U.S. comps. We raise 2022-23E EPS by 1%."

Bank of America (Neutral, price objective $270): "McDonald’s 4Q results were strong, but offered less upside to expectations and MCD’s own guidance than in recent quarters as topline – and margins – have begun to stabilize. The results also underscore two defining dynamics of the portfolio: 1) the asset light international developed licensed means that its topline trends influence the business less than the operated markets do, and 2) as a large, global portfolio MCD must consistently re-invest."

