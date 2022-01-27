PyroGenesis Canada reassures investors amid stock decline of 9%

Jan. 27, 2022

  • PyroGenesis Canada (PYR -9.4%) said it wanted to reassure investors that all projects were all on track and that there are no undisclosed events that would lead to decline in its stock price as saw today.
  • The company added that it prefers not to opine on stock price and trading activity, however because of inquiries from investors, it was issuing an update.
  • PyroGenesis said everything material has been disclosed in press releases or financial reports. The company confirmed that none of the contracts previously disclosed are at risk.
  • In addition, the company noted that it remains on track with current and prospective projects.
