The Biden administration is considering a plan that would keep Trump-era tariffs on solar power imports but exclude imports of bifacial panels, Reuters reports; FirstSolar (FSLR -5.1%) shares trade sharply lower following the report.

The new plan also would double the amount of solar cells that could be imported each year before tariffs kick in to 5 GW, according to the report, noting the U.S. typically imports far fewer than 5 GW of cells.

The Trump administration had imposed a four-year tariff regime on solar imports in 2018, starting at 30% and declining to 15% in the final year; they were scheduled to expire on February 6, but some domestic solar manufacturers have sought an extension, arguing their products were still unable to compete with overseas-made goods, mostly from China.

The Invesco Solar ETF suffered $417M of outflows in December, the worst month in its 14-year history.