Beacon and Hover join hands for digital material ordering
Jan. 27, 2022 3:31 PM ETBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hover, technology company and Beacon (BECN -3.0%) enter partnership whereby contractors to digitally order roofing materials within the HOVER platform.
- Beacon and HOVER have partnered closely since 2018 to bring the innovative digital solution Beacon 3D+ to market.
- "HOVER's Direct Ordering is simple to use. Using HOVER, we can confidently build out estimates in minutes, providing transparency, and calculating the number of materials needed. By streamlining ordering, my projects can move forward more quickly because I'm getting the exact quantity of materials I need with efficiency and ease." said Tyler Schisler, Co-Owner of Shumaker Roofing.