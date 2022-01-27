Audacy partners with Podchaser to enhance podcasting capabilities

Jan. 27, 2022

  • Audacy (NYSE:AUD), a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, has entered into a partnership with Podchaser to enhance its podcasting capabilities.
  • The company will utilize Podchaser's metadata and podcast technology capabilities to gain insight into the performance and influence of podcasts across the entire industry. The partnership will help enhance Audacy's value proposition for agencies and clients.
  • Earlier this month, Wells Fargo downgraded AUD to Equal Weight, saying that a recovery in revenue and earnings is "taking longer than we expected."
