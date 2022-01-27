Edwards Lifesciences (EW -5.3%) shares are trading at the lowest level since June last year to rank among the worst performers in the S&P 500 after the healthcare equipment maker fell short of expectations with its Q4 2021 financials.

The revenue reached $1.3B, recording ~12% YoY growth from the previous year’s quarter when topline grew only ~2% YoY. However, the management pointed to the strong momentum even as Omicron strained healthcare operations during the period.

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder agrees, noting quarterly results were roughly in line with expectations despite the company’s exposure to inpatients and Omicron surge.

“While the recent Omicron surge undoubtedly adds a layer of uncertainty to models, we believe the headwinds facing EW are transitory and the underlying fundamentals of the business remain strong,” Maeder wrote with an Overweight rating on the stock. However, he has lowered the price target to $125 from $133 to imply a premium of ~15% to the last close.

Jefferies analyst Frank Pinal who has a Buy rating and a $140 per share target on Edwards Lifesciences, predicts that the “shifting cadence of 2022” driven by COVID-19 will “likely continue to impact 1Q volumes.”

Meanwhile, according to Oppenheimer’s Suraj Kalia, who has an Outperform rating and a $135 target on the company, Edwards Lifesciences does not expect a solid recovery in Q2 due to labor and nursing shortages and a possible delay in the return of postponed procedures.

After its quarterly earnings report, the average price target on Edwards Lifesciences dropped by more than $2 to $127.90 per share.