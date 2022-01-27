Astra Space wins NASA contract for VADR launch services

  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) has won a contract award from NASA to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions.
  • VADR allows for rapid launch services within 12-24 months from task order award.
  • The IDIQ contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300M. It will be managed by the Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
  • Task orders under this contract will be issued in the future and Astra Space will provide low-cost mission-driven launch services to NASA. The agency previously contracted Astra Space for four launches.
