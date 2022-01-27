Astra Space wins NASA contract for VADR launch services
Jan. 27, 2022 3:47 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) has won a contract award from NASA to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions.
- VADR allows for rapid launch services within 12-24 months from task order award.
- The IDIQ contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum total value of $300M. It will be managed by the Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
- Task orders under this contract will be issued in the future and Astra Space will provide low-cost mission-driven launch services to NASA. The agency previously contracted Astra Space for four launches.
- Earlier this month, space stocks Astra Space, Rocket Lab and Virgin Galactic saw valuation reset at BofA due to higher interest rates