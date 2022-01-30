Inflation pressures should ease some after Q1 but won't go away soon

The rate of inflation is poised to peak in Q1 due to the Omicron wave, then plateau at elevated levels, according to The Conference Board economists. Overall, they expect core personal consumption expenditure and PCE inflation staying above the Federal Reserve's target of 2% this year.

Further evidence of the stubbornly elevated inflation came on Friday, when the Department of Commerce said PCE grew 5.8% Y/Y in December, the same level as in November. Core PCE, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, jumped 5.9%, its highest rate since 1983.

While the Conference Board economists are expecting inflation to ease some, they aren't expecting prices to reverse. Rather, the rate of increase is expected to plateau later this year, especially once data laps the strong price increases from a year ago. "The year-over-year base effects are going to go away," Dana Peterson, The Conference Board chief economist, said during a media briefing.

That aligns with consumers' expectations. "We are seeing inflation concerns easing among consumers, but still elevated," said Lynn Franco, director of Economic Indicators and Surveys for The Conference Board.

Peterson differentiates between temporary factors, such as factory closures and supply chain bottlenecks fueling inflation and more persistent ones, like long-term labor shortage trends, deglobalization, and the transition to renewable energy.

There are also factors that will offset some of the upward pricing pressures. That includes monetary policy tightening, retail competition, automation and efficiency gains, and the proliferation of remote work, Peterson said.

Still, inflation is making consumers less confident, a factor that could lead to people cutting back on purchases. That, in itself, could reduce some tension on supply chains by lowering demand.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment index falls to its lowest level since November 2011, with their primary concerns being rising inflation and falling real incomes. said Surveys of Consumer Chief Economist Richard Curtin.

The Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker fell 4.4 points this week to 52.3, putting overall sentiment at levels last seen in February 2021 and with the overall confidence currently 1.5 points below the pandemic average.

Some 63% of consumers now feel less comfortable making a major purchase, like a home or a car, than they were six months ago, down 9 points from two weeks ago, according to the survey.

Source: Forbes Advisor-Ipsos

"We think inflation will be sticky but will decline some from here, giving the Fed a path to balance growth and yet bring down inflation to an acceptable level, Matt Peron, director of Research at Janus Henderson Investors said after Q4 2021 GDP was released on Thursday.

Inflation has certainly persisted longer than the Federal Reserve expected — so much so that Chair Jerome Powell has retired the use of the word "transitory" in describing the trend of increasing prices. As a result, the central bank signaled on Wednesday, that it's likely to increase its key interest rate soon.

With the Fed's hawkish pivot, BofA Securities economists now expect the central bankers to raise rates by 25 basis points at every meeting for the rest of the year. That would be seven hikes, bringing the federal funds target rate range to 1.75%-2.00% at the end of the year, still a very low interest rate.

The Conference Board economists note that financial markets are pricing in about five 25-bp rate hikes in 2022.

For companies, "I think everybody's seeing inflationary pressure. There's no two ways about it," Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook said on CNBC earlier on Thursday. But the tech giant's earnings aren't suffering. Its fiscal Q1 earnings beat consensus and Q1 revenue hit a record of $123.9B, up 11% Y/Y.

On the other hand, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), maker of construction and other heavy equipment, said higher costs pressured its margins in Q4 and will continue into Q1 2022. Its shares dropped 5.2% on Friday.

While banks generally profit from higher interest rates in times of rising inflation, some financial firms are expected to lose some business a the Fed turns to shrinking its balance sheet, said Odeon Capital's Dick Bove. He downgraded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as the expected reduction in money supply will hurt their capital markets businesses "meaningfully."

