Dow Inc. (DOW +5.3%) easily tops today's Dow Jones leaderboard after reporting better than forecast Q4 earnings and revenues, helped by higher prices for its products, and CEO Jim Fitterling indicated the company will perform just fine in the current inflationary environment.

"I'm not pessimistic about inflation killing demand. Honestly, inflation has always been a positive for our business, and over the last 30 years, when the Fed raises interest rates, that typically tends to drive outperformance in our sector versus the other sectors," Fitterling said during today's earnings conference call.

Order backlogs have been elevated as a result of logistics constraints, but the CEO said on the call that he expects pent-up customer demand will fulfill the backlogs as supply chain pressures ease throughout the year.

Inflation is a complex issue, but for investors anticipating continued price pressures, Seeking Alpha Editor Nathan Allen says "perhaps buying the companies making the commodities going up in price is the best answer."

