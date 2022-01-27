Why did Tesla stock plunge today? Supply chain issues could impact the growth story
Jan. 27, 2022 3:59 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 11.18% a day after churning out a strong earnings report, but warning that supply chain issues could linger this year to cut into the EV juggernaut's full growth potential. More than 45M shares of TSLA have swapped hands today.
- For Q4, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue growth of 65% Y/Y to $17.7B. The automaker reports it produced 305,840 vehicles in Q4 (+70% Y/Y) and delivered 308,650 vehicles (+71%).
