The Fed will be nimble as it starts tightening monetary policy, chief Jay Powell says. But it may be stumbling already, according to one strategist.

"The question now is will the error be tightening too much and having a recession or not tightening enough and having high inflation for longer than people think," Richard Bernstein, CIO at Richard Bernstein Advisors, says.

Money markets took Powell press conference Wednesday as further hawkishness and is now pricing in five rate hikes for 2022 with a decent chance of a 50 basis point rise in March.

But tackling this level of inflation requires more fortitude than the Fed can summon, which means a policy mistake is coming, Bernstein says.

What former Fed chief Paul Volcker "taught us is that if a central bank has to fight inflation by itself the only way it can do so successfully is by putting the economy into recession," he adds.

"Does this Fed have the backbone to put the economy into recession? I don’t think they do," he says. "Maybe they will surprise us, but it doesn’t look like it. They are tightening in March. They are still buying bonds. Hey guys, way to get in front of an inflation problem!"

"This Fed probably does not have the backbone to truly fight inflation and put the economy into a recession. If that’s true you want to assume inflation will be higher than 2-3%. At RBA that’s what we’re assuming."

On the other end of the spectrum is Steve Englander, strategist at Standard Chartered, who is predicting just two rate hikes for 2022.

"We expect inflation to visibly decelerate in late Q1 or Q2 and see a risk that economic growth could peak with employment at a disappointing level," he says.

Wall Street has had trouble finding firm direction after the Fed announcement, large swings in the major indexes. This morning, S&P futures (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) (NASDAQ:QQQ) had reversed overnight direction and are now lower.

J.P. Morgan's David Kelly says the Fed is at the wheel, but is driving on ice.