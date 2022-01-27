Robinhood Markets GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.05, revenue of $363M misses by $3.64M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:02 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Robinhood Markets press release (NASDAQ:HOOD): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $363M (+14.3% Y/Y) misses by $3.64M.
- Shares +5.5%.
- Transaction-based revenues for the quarter increased 12% to $264 million, compared with $235 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for the year increased 95% to $1.40 billion, compared with $720 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Net Cumulative Funded Accounts increased 81% to 22.7 million as of December 31, 2021, compared with 12.5 million as of December 31, 2020. On a sequential basis, Net Cumulative Funded Accounts increased 1% compared with 22.4 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Monthly Active Users (MAU) increased 48% to 17.3 million for December 2021, compared with 11.7 million for December 2020. On a sequential basis, MAU decreased 8% compared with 18.9 million for September 2021.
- Assets Under Custody (AUC) increased 56% to $98 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared with $63 billion as of December 31, 2020. On a sequential basis, AUC increased 3% compared with $95 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Average Revenues Per User (ARPU) for the quarter decreased 39% to $64 on an annualized basis, compared with $106 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Outlook: For the first quarter of 2022, Robinhood anticipates that total net revenues will be less than $340 million vs. $438.69M consensus.
- For fiscal year 2022, Robinhood expects total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, to increase 15-20% year-over-year. Additionally, we expect share-based compensation to decline 35-40% year-over-year.