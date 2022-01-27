Western Digital Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.83B beats by $10M

  • Western Digital press release (NASDAQ:WDC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $4.83B (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares -12.91%.
  • Cloud revenue increased by 89%, Client revenue declined by 1%, and Consumer revenue remained flat YoY.
  • Generated operating cash flow of $666 million and free cash flow of $407 million.
  • Completed debt refinancing transaction and reduced gross debt balance to $7.40 billion.
  • Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.65 billion with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.80.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.