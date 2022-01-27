Western Digital Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18, revenue of $4.83B beats by $10M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:04 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Western Digital press release (NASDAQ:WDC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.30 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $4.83B (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -12.91%.
- Cloud revenue increased by 89%, Client revenue declined by 1%, and Consumer revenue remained flat YoY.
- Generated operating cash flow of $666 million and free cash flow of $407 million.
- Completed debt refinancing transaction and reduced gross debt balance to $7.40 billion.
- Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $4.45 billion to $4.65 billion with non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.80.