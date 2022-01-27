Why did Lucid Group stock plunge today? EV stocks are losing their growth premiums
Jan. 27, 2022 4:04 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is down 14.10% amid a deep sell-off in electric vehicle names likes Tesla, Fisker, Nikola and Rivian Automotive.
- Tesla's warning that supply chain issues may persist in 2022 added to the cautious stance that investors have been taking on EV stocks since the start of the year. On a broad basis, the potential for higher interest rates is seen cutting into some of the higher EV premiums based off discounted future cash flows.
