Biden administration prepares national security memorandum to regulate crypto: Barrons
Jan. 27, 2022 4:05 PM ET
- As a matter of national security, the White House is preparing to reveal an executive action that would task government agencies with forming a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, a person familiar with the matter told Barron's.
- The memorandum, which is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks, "is designed to look holistically at digital assets and develop a set of policies that give coherency to what the government is trying to do in this space,” the person told Barron's.
- The State Department, Treasury Department, National Economic Council, Council of Economic Advisers and the White House National Security Council would be involved in the initiative, Barron's notes. Agencies would be given three to six months to develop proposals, and the White House would act as a policy coordinator.
- Towards the end of November, U.S. federal regulatory agencies released its "crypto sprint," which provides more clarity on the legality of certain crypto-related activities.
- In the wake of regulatory tensions evolving around digital assets, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.9%) slides to $35.7K intra-day and ethereum (ETH-USD -3.3%) drifts lower to $2.3K.
