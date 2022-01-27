KLA Non-GAAP EPS of $5.59 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.35B beats by $20M

Jan. 27, 2022 4:07 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • KLA press release (NASDAQ:KLAC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.59 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $2.35B (+42.4% Y/Y) beats by $20M.

  • Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    • Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 million vs. $2.37B consensus.
    • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%
    • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
    • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.09 to $4.99
    • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.35 to $5.25 vs. $5.50 consensus.
