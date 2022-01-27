Visa Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.11, revenue of $7.06B beats by $270M

Jan. 27, 2022 4:08 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Visa press release (NYSE:V): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $7.06B (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $270M.
  • Shares +2.2%.
  • Payments volume for the three months ended December 31, 2021, increased 20% over the prior year on a constantdollar basis.
  • Cross-border volume excluding transactions within Europe, which drive our international transaction revenues, increased 51% on a constant-dollar basis for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Total cross-border volume on a constantdollar basis increased 40% in the quarter.
  • Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were 47.6 billion, a 21% increase over the prior year.
