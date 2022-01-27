Western Digital hires new CFO
Jan. 27, 2022 4:08 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has appointed Wissam Jabre as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective the week of February 7, 2022.
- Jabre has over 20 years of experience in semiconductors and operations and most recently served as CFO at Dialog Semiconductor. He will lead Western Digital’s global finance organization including finance, accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations.
- Current CFO, Robert Eulau, will remain with the company during an advisory period to ensure a seamless transition.
- Separately, WDC reported its FQ2 results today