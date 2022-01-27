Atlassian GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.03, revenue of $688.53M beats by $46.06M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:09 PM ETAtlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Atlassian press release (NASDAQ:TEAM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $688.53M (+37.4% Y/Y) beats by $46.06M.
- Shares +11%.
- Q3 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $690 million to $705 million vs. consensus of $664.56 million.
- Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 82% to 83% on an IFRS basis and in the range of 84% to 85% on a non-IFRS basis.
- Operating margin is expected to be in the range of (10%) to (9%) on an IFRS basis and in the range of 17% to 18% on a non-IFRS basis.
- Net loss per diluted share is expected to be in the range of ($0.33) to ($0.31) on an IFRS basis