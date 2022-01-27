Stryker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.7B beats by $50M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:09 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stryker press release (NYSE:SYK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.7B (+10.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Reported operating income margin of 17.4%.
- The company expects 2022 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 8% and expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.60 to $10.00. Consistent with the pricing environment experienced in previous years, we expect continued unfavorable price reductions of approximately 1% in 2022. If foreign exchange rates hold near their current levels, we anticipate sales and EPS will be modestly unfavorably impacted as compared to 2021.
- Q1 Consensus EPS Estimate $2.24
- 2022 Consensus EPS Estimate $10.14
- Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $ 4.25B
- 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $ 18.30B