Stryker Non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.7B beats by $50M

Jan. 27, 2022 4:09 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Stryker press release (NYSE:SYK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.7B (+10.3% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Reported operating income margin of 17.4%.
  • The company expects 2022 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 8% and expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $9.60 to $10.00. Consistent with the pricing environment experienced in previous years, we expect continued unfavorable price reductions of approximately 1% in 2022. If foreign exchange rates hold near their current levels, we anticipate sales and EPS will be modestly unfavorably impacted as compared to 2021.
  • Q1 Consensus EPS Estimate $2.24
  • 2022 Consensus EPS Estimate $10.14
  • Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $ 4.25B
  • 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $ 18.30B
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.