Jan. 27, 2022 4:10 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
  • Visa (NYSE:V) declares $0.375/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 0.73%
  • Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10.
  • On December 13, 2021, the board of directors authorized a new $12B share repurchase program.
  • The company had $12.6B of remaining authorized funds for share repurchase as of December 31, 2021.
  • During the three months ended December 31, 2021, company repurchased 19.4M shares at an average price of $210.05 per share for $4.1B.
