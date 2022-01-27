Visa declares $0.375 dividend
Jan. 27, 2022 4:10 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- Visa (NYSE:V) declares $0.375/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.73%
- Payable March 1; for shareholders of record Feb. 11; ex-div Feb. 10.
- On December 13, 2021, the board of directors authorized a new $12B share repurchase program.
- The company had $12.6B of remaining authorized funds for share repurchase as of December 31, 2021.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2021, company repurchased 19.4M shares at an average price of $210.05 per share for $4.1B.