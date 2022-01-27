Mondelēz Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.02, revenue of $7.66B beats by $80M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:11 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mondelēz press release (NASDAQ:MDLZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $7.66B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Organic Net Revenue growth of +5.4%
- Guidance: For 2022, the company expects performance in line with its long-term growth algorithm of 3+ percent Organic Net Revenue growth, high single-digit Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and Free Cash Flow of $3+ billion
- The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2022 net revenue growth by approximately 2.5 percent with a negative $0.08 impact to Adjusted EPS.