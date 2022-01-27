In a mixed market today, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) moved up 1% amid a relative defense at Benchmark, which acknowledged that analyst warnings on broadband subscriber slowdowns may have been taken too far to heart by investors.

It's trimming its price target to $900 from $925 on "market conditions, while not manipulating our fundamental valuation to acknowledge the freefalling stock chart," analyst Matthew Harrigan says.

He's maintaining a Buy rating, though. In the summer, along with other analysts, the firm moderated expectations for broadband growth through 2025, "although were admittedly naïve on market hypersensitivity to any visible slowdown" - even as management said 2021 softness was more about transient issue than hotter competition.

Meanwhile, "Beyond broadband, the market may be underestimating valuation upside from Spectrum Mobile off Wi-Fi and offloading Verizon MVNO traffic to CBRS spectrum," Harrigan says.

As for inflation, even a bearish inflation breakout or competitive scenario that caused pricing power to fall a permanent 3% relative to costs still generates a fair value of $590, above current price, he says.

The lowered $900 target still implies a hefty 61% upside.

On Monday, RBC boosted its rating to Outperform, also thinking that the stock's decline (down 31% from August) is overdone.