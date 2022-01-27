Charter finishes higher as Benchmark sees hefty upside in pullback

Jan. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Charter Spectrum Phone, Cable TV, and Internet telecommunications service van is driving to performing a service call - San Diego, California, USA - 2020

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In a mixed market today, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) moved up 1% amid a relative defense at Benchmark, which acknowledged that analyst warnings on broadband subscriber slowdowns may have been taken too far to heart by investors.

It's trimming its price target to $900 from $925 on "market conditions, while not manipulating our fundamental valuation to acknowledge the freefalling stock chart," analyst Matthew Harrigan says.

He's maintaining a Buy rating, though. In the summer, along with other analysts, the firm moderated expectations for broadband growth through 2025, "although were admittedly naïve on market hypersensitivity to any visible slowdown" - even as management said 2021 softness was more about transient issue than hotter competition.

Meanwhile, "Beyond broadband, the market may be underestimating valuation upside from Spectrum Mobile off Wi-Fi and offloading Verizon MVNO traffic to CBRS spectrum," Harrigan says.

As for inflation, even a bearish inflation breakout or competitive scenario that caused pricing power to fall a permanent 3% relative to costs still generates a fair value of $590, above current price, he says.

The lowered $900 target still implies a hefty 61% upside.

On Monday, RBC boosted its rating to Outperform, also thinking that the stock's decline (down 31% from August) is overdone.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.