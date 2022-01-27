Juniper Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.3B beats by $30M

Jan. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Juniper Networks press release (NYSE:JNPR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.3B (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.

  • Our guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 is as follows:

    • Revenue will be approximately $1,150 million, plus or minus $50 million vs. $1.13B consensus.
    • Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 58.0%, plus or minus 1%.
    • Non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $532 million, plus or minus $5 million.
    • Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 11.8% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.
    • Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 20.0%.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.31, plus or minus $0.05 vs. $0.31 consensus. This assumes a share count of approximately 332 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.