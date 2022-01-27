Juniper Networks Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.3B beats by $30M
Jan. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks press release (NYSE:JNPR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
Our guidance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 is as follows:
- Revenue will be approximately $1,150 million, plus or minus $50 million vs. $1.13B consensus.
- Non-GAAP gross margin will be approximately 58.0%, plus or minus 1%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses will be approximately $532 million, plus or minus $5 million.
- Non-GAAP operating margin will be approximately 11.8% at the mid-point of revenue guidance.
- Non-GAAP tax rate will be approximately 20.0%.
- Non-GAAP net income per share will be approximately $0.31, plus or minus $0.05 vs. $0.31 consensus. This assumes a share count of approximately 332 million.