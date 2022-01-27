Mondelez International turns lower after slight profit miss

Jan. 27, 2022 4:16 PM ETMondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trades lower after a mixed earnings report that saw it beat on the top line but miss with EPS by $0.02.

Organic sales were up 5.4% in Q4 vs. +3.9% consensus with both volume and pricing working in the company's favor. Organic sales were down 0.3% in North America, but were positive for the Latin America (+19.7%), AMEA (+5.8%) and Europe (+65%) regions.

Gross profit margin fell 90 bps to 38.7% of sales due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing, manufacturing productivity and volume leverage.

Operating margin was 16.6% of sales, which was level with last year's mark.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects performance in line with its long-term growth algorithm of more than 3% organic revenue growth, high single-digit adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and free cash flow of more than $3B. The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2022 revenue growth by approximately 2.5 percent with a negative $0.08 impact to adjusted EPS.

Shares of Mondelez International (MDLZ) are down 2.18% in after-hours trading to $66.00.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.