Credo Technology shares climb nearly 20% following IPO
Jan. 27, 2022 4:30 PM ETCRDOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares closed up nearly 20% following the tech company’s initial public offering on Thursday.
- Shares closed at $11.65, up 17% from their IPO price of $10 per share. The stock opened at $12.10, hitting an intraday high of $12.50 and a low of $10.80.
- Credo had priced 20M shares at $10M, expecting to raised gross proceeds of $183.8M. The company offered 18.4M of the shares, with 1.6M offered by selling stockholders. Underwriters were given a 30-day option to purchase an addition 3M shares at the public price.
- Based in San Jose, Calif., Credo specializes in high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, including chips, circuits and cables.
According to SA contributor Donovan Jones, CRDO’s IPO had substantial expressions of interest by institutions.