Credo Technology shares climb nearly 20% following IPO

Jan. 27, 2022 4:30 PM ETCRDOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Man using phone. Hands typing smartphone. Double exposure with ipo hologram. Close up. Financial graph and analysis concept. Investment.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

  • Credo Technology (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares closed up nearly 20% following the tech company’s initial public offering on Thursday.
  • Shares closed at $11.65, up 17% from their IPO price of $10 per share. The stock opened at $12.10, hitting an intraday high of $12.50 and a low of $10.80.
  • Credo had priced 20M shares at $10M, expecting to raised gross proceeds of $183.8M. The company offered 18.4M of the shares, with 1.6M offered by selling stockholders. Underwriters were given a 30-day option to purchase an addition 3M shares at the public price.
  • Based in San Jose, Calif., Credo specializes in high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, including chips, circuits and cables.

  • According to SA contributor Donovan Jones, CRDO’s IPO had substantial expressions of interest by institutions.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.