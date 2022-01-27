Oscar Health shares jump postmarket on upbeat forecast

Jan. 27, 2022 4:25 PM ETOSCRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) rises 6% aftermarket after it forecast premiums of $6.1B-6.4B in 2022, a Y/Y increase of ~80% at the midpoint.
  • OSCR projects adj. EBITDA loss of $380M-$480M, which reflects improving medical loss ratio (NYSE:MLR) and administrative expense ratios Y/Y.
  • Direct and assumed policy premiums are projected to be $3.44B in 2021.
  • 2021 net loss is projected to be ~$570M, while MLR is expected to be ~89%.
  • OSCR expects projected 2021 adj. EBITDA loss of ~$430M.
  • Total enrollment for the start of 2022 tops 1M members across the Oscar platform, driven largely by growth in the Individual and Small Group lines of business.
  • OSCR will issue and sell, via a private placement, $305M of 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2031.
  • The notes may be converted at an initial conversion price of $8.32.
  • Dragoneer Investment will purchase $250M of the notes, Thrive Capital will buy $35M, and LionTree and Tenere Capital will collectively buy $20M.
  • The notes have an initial term of 10 years, and have a stated maturity of Dec. 31, 2031.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or around Feb. 3.
