Boot Barn tops estimates as merchandise margins jump

Jan. 27, 2022 4:26 PM ETBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business man trader investor analyst using mobile phone app analytics for cryptocurrency financial stock market analysis analyze graph trading data index investment growth chart on smartphone screen.

insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) tracks slightly higher after posting sales and EPS ahead of consensus marks with the company's FQ3 earnings report.

The retailer reports same store sales increased 61.0% during the quarter in comparison to the 2019 tally, comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 59.1% and an increase in e-commerce same store sales of 69.3%.

Gross profit jumped 410 basis points to 35.3% of sales. The increase in gross profit rate was driven by 140 basis points of leverage in buying and occupancy costs as a result of expense leverage on higher sales and a 270-basis point increase in merchandise margin. Better full-price selling for the retailer and a jump in exclusive brand penetration helped merchandise margins increase 270 bps during the quarter.

Net income came in at $69.2M vs. $29.6M a year ago.

Shares of Boot Barn are up 0.30% in after-hours trading to $94.99 following the earnings topper.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.