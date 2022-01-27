Boot Barn tops estimates as merchandise margins jump

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) tracks slightly higher after posting sales and EPS ahead of consensus marks with the company's FQ3 earnings report.

The retailer reports same store sales increased 61.0% during the quarter in comparison to the 2019 tally, comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 59.1% and an increase in e-commerce same store sales of 69.3%.

Gross profit jumped 410 basis points to 35.3% of sales. The increase in gross profit rate was driven by 140 basis points of leverage in buying and occupancy costs as a result of expense leverage on higher sales and a 270-basis point increase in merchandise margin. Better full-price selling for the retailer and a jump in exclusive brand penetration helped merchandise margins increase 270 bps during the quarter.

Net income came in at $69.2M vs. $29.6M a year ago.

Shares of Boot Barn are up 0.30% in after-hours trading to $94.99 following the earnings topper.