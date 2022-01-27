Stryker sets 2022 guidance below consensus amid ongoing COVID-19 impact
Jan. 27, 2022 4:27 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is trading flat in the post-market after the company recorded a mixed performance with its Q4 2021 financials and projected less than expected earnings for this year.
- The net sales for the quarter stood at $4.7B on a reported basis indicating ~10% YoY and ~14% YoY growth from 2020 and 2019, respectively as the Orthopaedics and Spine segment outperformed with a ~13% YoY growth. Meanwhile, the adjusted net earnings dropped ~4% YoY to $3.5B.
- The company notes that as it monitors the COVID-19 impact on the operations, its short-term outlook remains volatile.
- "We delivered a strong year of financial results, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," CEO Kevin Lobo remarked ahead of the earnings call scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. EST.
- In addition to an unfavorable 2% reduction in pricing, Stryker (SYK) projects its 2022 organic net sales growth to grow 6% – 8% YoY and adjusted net earnings per diluted share to stand at $9.60 and $10.00, compared to current consensus for earnings at $10.14 per share.