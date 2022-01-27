Beazer Homes stock edges higher after Q1 earnings smash consensus
Jan. 27, 2022 4:38 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) Q1 2022 results are highlighted by robust gains in operating margin and adjusted EBITDA, says Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill.
- Shares of BZH jumped as much as 4% in after-hours trading following the release.
- Looking forward, "we are confident our full-year results will exceed our previously communicated target of $5.00 despite continuing industry-wide challenges in labor and material availability," Merrill adds. This compares with diluted EPS of $4.01 in 2021.
- Meanwhile, Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $1.14 dominates the $0.67 consensus and jumps from $0.40 in Q1 2021.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $61.1M surges 40.1% from the same year-ago period.
- Operating income of $40.94M jumps from $17.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 cancellation rate of 11.8% vs. 12.3% in Q1 2021.
- Q1 homebuilding revenue of $446.7M rises from $424.2M in Q1 of last year.
- Conference call starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.
