Beazer Homes stock edges higher after Q1 earnings smash consensus

Jan. 27, 2022 4:38 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Interior view of a house under construction

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) Q1 2022 results are highlighted by robust gains in operating margin and adjusted EBITDA, says Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill.
  • Shares of BZH jumped as much as 4% in after-hours trading following the release.
  • Looking forward, "we are confident our full-year results will exceed our previously communicated target of $5.00 despite continuing industry-wide challenges in labor and material availability," Merrill adds. This compares with diluted EPS of $4.01 in 2021.
  • Meanwhile, Q1 EPS from continuing operations of $1.14 dominates the $0.67 consensus and jumps from $0.40 in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $61.1M surges 40.1% from the same year-ago period.
  • Operating income of $40.94M jumps from $17.7M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 cancellation rate of 11.8% vs. 12.3% in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 homebuilding revenue of $446.7M rises from $424.2M in Q1 of last year.
  • Conference call starts at 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • Check out how Beazer Homes fared in the prior quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.