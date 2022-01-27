Eastman Chemical Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 misses by $0.06, revenue of $2.69B beats by $310M

Jan. 27, 2022 4:39 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Eastman Chemical press release (NYSE:EMN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.81 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.69B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • Adjusted EBIT $336M
  • Outlook:
  • "Building on our strong results in 2021, we expect 2022 revenue to be higher than 2021 and for adjusted EPS to be between $9.50 and $10. We also expect operating cash flow to be greater than $1.6 billion,” said said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO.
  • Q1 Consensus EPS Estimate $2.27.
  • 2022 Consensus EPS Estimate $9.72
  • Q1 Consensus Revenue Estimate $2.40B
  • 2022 Consensus Revenue Estimate $9.81B.
