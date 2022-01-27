California Water Service to relieve customers with overdue water bills during pandemic

Jan. 27, 2022 4:40 PM ETCWTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) secures funds from the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program administered by the State Water Resources Control Board.
  • Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the program enables water suppliers to apply for financial support on behalf of customers unable to pay their water bills from Mar. 4, 2020 to Jun. 15, 2021.
  • In late Nov. 2021, CWT requested $20.8M in relief for customers across its California service areas.
  • The utility received 100% of the requested amount and will apply credits to affected customers’ accounts within 2 months.
  • CWT plans to notify those receiving credits directly in Feb.
  • Customers with remaining balances that pre-date the pandemic or have accrued after Jun. 15, 2021 can avail CWT's interest- and penalty-free payment plans or extensions.
