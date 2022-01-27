Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares have surged 21.32% after-hours after the company announced a $6.6M private placement.

The biotechnology company entered into a stock purchase agreement with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11/share.

No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.

Participants in the private placement include entities controlled by Maurice Zauderer, President and CEO of Vaccinex, and Albert Friedberg, Chairman of Vaccinex's board of directors, each of which purchased $2M worth of shares, as well as an entity controlled by Jacob Frieberg, another member of Vaccinex's Board, and additional new and existing shareholders that are unaffiliated with Vaccinex, that together purchased the remaining $2.6M worth of shares.

Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$6.6M.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund the ongoing development of the firm's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, in cancer and neurodegenerative disease and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022.

Additionally, Vaccinex announced that, prior to entering into the stock purchase agreement, it sold approximately $3.5M of shares of its common stock in January 2022 for a weighted average sales price of $1.16/share under its existing open market sales agreement with Jefferies.

This brings the total of new equity financing to date in 2022 to $10.1M.