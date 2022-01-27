SmartSens selects PDF Solutions Exensio Fabless for data analytics
Jan. 27, 2022 4:43 PM ETPDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) announces that SmartSens, a CMOS image sensor semiconductor company, has selected Exensio Fabless as the platform to perform data management and analytics for their entire family of CIS products.
- To keep pace with this increase in market demand and SmartSens’ accelerated development of new products, the company chose PDF Solutions Exensio Fabless as its enterprise data analytics platform.
- “SmartSens is very focused on the needs and requirements of our customers and achieve this by delivering innovative image sensors to the marketplace, and providing our customers with the product volume they need,” said Shao Zexu, VP of Process & IP Strategy at SmartSens. “Exensio Fabless enables our product engineering organization to achieve new levels of excellence in data analytics for all of our product lines. This has resulted in faster time-to-market and exceptional yield for our products, and has increased the demand for our products worldwide.”