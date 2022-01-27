U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -1.8% after reporting mixed Q4 results, as earnings missed analyst estimates but revenues more than doubled Y/Y and topped expectations.

Q4 net income soared to $1.07B from a mere $49M in the year-ago quarter, while adjusted EBITDA jumped to $1.73B from $87M and net sales rose to $5.62B from $2.56B a year earlier.

Q4 total steel shipments jumped 18% Y/Y to 3.74M tons, although flat-rolled steel shipments fell 10% to 2.03M tons; average realized prices for flat-rolled steel rose 96% Y/Y to $1,432/ton, U.S. Steel Europe +65% to $1,075/ton, and mini mill average realized price was $1,490/ton.

For the full year, U.S. Steel tallied a $4.17B profit on $20.28B in sales, compared with a $1.17B loss and $9.74B in sales in 2020.

U.S. Steel's board authorizes a new $500M stock buyback, in addition to the previously announced $300M authorization.

"Our balance sheet has been transformed, record cash significantly de-risks strategy execution, and our capital allocation priorities have enhanced direct stockholder returns. We are a fundamentally different company from a year ago and expect 2022 to be another strong year," President and CEO David Burritt said.

Nucor shares rose 4% in today's trading after reporting better than forecast Q4 earnings.