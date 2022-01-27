Western Alliance acquires digital payments platform for class action settlements

Jan. 27, 2022 4:48 PM ETWALBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Western Alliance acquires Digital Settlement Technologies, DBA Digital Disbursements - a digital payments platform for the class action legal industry.
  • The platform enables claimants to choose how they would like to receive their payments, from direct-to-bank account options to popular digital wallets.
  • Digital Disbursements provides Western Alliance with the internal capability to significantly increase efficacy and reduce distribution costs.
  • A broad menu of digital payment options also addresses the needs of unbanked class members who often pay high fees for check-cashing services.
  • The platform also implements machine learning, strong risk management infrastructure, and digital fingerprint analysis to help administrators detect potential fraud.
  • Digital Disbursements will operate as a wholly owned unit of WAL post-closing, and will be led by its co-founder Jeff Richardson and his team.
