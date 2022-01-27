Bausch Health prices $1B senior notes offering
Jan. 27, 2022 4:50 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BLCOBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) priced an offering of $1B, 6.125% senior secured notes due 2027.
- The notes will be sold to investors at a price of 100% of the principal amount.
- The company is also seeking to refinance its existing credit agreement. The refinanced credit agreement is expected to consist of ~$2.5B of term B loans and a $975M revolving credit facility.
- The refinancing is expected to occur upon completion of the IPO of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO).
- The proceeds from all these transactions are expected to be used to fund the company's previously announced conditional redemption in full of its outstanding 6.125% senior notes due 2025, refinance all of the existing Term B Loans, fund its previously announced conditional partial redemption of outstanding 9% senior notes due 2025 and to pay related fees, premiums and expenses.