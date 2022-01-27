Millicom's Guatemala subsidiary completes $900M senior notes offering
Jan. 27, 2022 4:51 PM ETMillicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Comunicaciones Celulares, a subsidiary of Millicom (NASDAQ:TIGO), has completed its offering of $900M 5,125% senior notes due 2032.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to prepay a portion of Millicom's remaining obligations under the Bridge Facility Agreement entered into to complete the acquisition of a 45% stake in Comunicaciones Celulares and the other Tigo operations in Guatemala.
- The outstanding amount of the Bridge Facility Agreement after such repayment will amount to $450M.
- The Notes are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.