Millicom's Guatemala subsidiary completes $900M senior notes offering

Jan. 27, 2022 4:51 PM ETMillicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Comunicaciones Celulares, a subsidiary of Millicom (NASDAQ:TIGO), has completed its offering of $900M 5,125% senior notes due 2032.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to prepay a portion of Millicom's remaining obligations under the Bridge Facility Agreement entered into to complete the acquisition of a 45% stake in Comunicaciones Celulares and the other Tigo operations in Guatemala.
  • The outstanding amount of the Bridge Facility Agreement after such repayment will amount to $450M.
  • The Notes are expected to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
