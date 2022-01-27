The Home Depot names Ted Decker as CEP
- The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announces Edward "Ted" Decker as the new CEO and president, and has been elected to the company's board of directors, all effective March 1, 2022.
- Craig Menear, currently chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.
- Decker joined the company in 2000 and was named president and COO in October 2020.
