Archaea Energy inks renewable natural gas deal with Fortis unit

Jan. 27, 2022 4:54 PM ETLFG, FTSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) expands its commercial partnership with FortisBC Energy, a subsidiary of Fortis (NYSE:FTS), by inking a new long-term RNG purchase and sale agreement.
  • FortisBC expects to purchase up to ~7.6M MMBtu of RNG generated by LFG annually from its portfolio of RNG production facilities for a fixed fee for 20 years.
  • The deal is expected to commence in 2022, with the full annual quantity starting in 2025.
  • RNG produced by LFG for this partnership is expected to help FortisBC meet its stated goal of having 15% of its natural gas supply be renewable by 2030.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.