Archaea Energy inks renewable natural gas deal with Fortis unit
Jan. 27, 2022 4:54 PM ETLFG, FTSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) expands its commercial partnership with FortisBC Energy, a subsidiary of Fortis (NYSE:FTS), by inking a new long-term RNG purchase and sale agreement.
- FortisBC expects to purchase up to ~7.6M MMBtu of RNG generated by LFG annually from its portfolio of RNG production facilities for a fixed fee for 20 years.
- The deal is expected to commence in 2022, with the full annual quantity starting in 2025.
- RNG produced by LFG for this partnership is expected to help FortisBC meet its stated goal of having 15% of its natural gas supply be renewable by 2030.