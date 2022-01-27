Why did Blackstone stock go up today? Strong AUM growth, fundraising outlook
Jan. 27, 2022 4:57 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) shares climbed 6.8%, its largest single-day advance since April 2020, after the financial firm's Q4 earnings topped estimates and its assets under management for the year grew at its fastest rate in more than a decade.
- Total AUM of $880.9B at Q4 end increased from $730.7B in Q3 and rose 42% Y/Y; fee-earning AUM of $650.0B rose from $528.4B at Q3-end.
- In addition Q4, inflows of $154.8B surged from $46.7B in Q3, with the most recent quarter benefiting from $77.6B of flows from the AIG Life & Retirement and Everlake transactions.
- In addition, the company expects "a material future benefit from the upcoming flagship fundraising cycle, with $150B targeted to be raised and respective investment periods activated over time," Blackstone (BX) Chief Financial Officer Michael Chae said during the earnings call.