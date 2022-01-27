Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has jumped 4.8% after hours following its fourth-quarter earnings beat, as the company said it saw healthy demand across all verticals.

Revenues grew 6% to $1.3 billion. Product revenue led the way, gaining 8% to $874.6 million, and service revenues ticked up 3% to $425.3 million.

Operating margin rose on a quarter-over-quarter basis, to 18.3% from 16.6%, but fell from the prior year's 19.3%.

Net income, meanwhile, ticked up 2% to $184.7 million on a non-GAAP basis - up 22% from the third quarter's total.

“We experienced better than expected demand during the December quarter, with strong double-digit order growth across all verticals, all customer solutions and all geographies,” says CEO Rami Rahim.

“Our continued order strength, record backlog and actions to further strengthen supply, provide confidence in our ability to accelerate growth and deliver improved profitability in the upcoming year," says Chief Financial Officer Ken Miller.

Net cash flow from operations was $116 million, down from the prior year's $125.8 million; days sales outstanding was 69 days, down from the prior year's 71.

Liquidity at quarter's end was $1.694 billion, down from the $1.836 billion at the end of the third quarter.

The company also boosted its dividend by 5%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.