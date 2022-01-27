NiSource (NYSE:NI) names board member Lloyd Yates as its next President and CEO effective February 14, as current CEO Joe Hamrock plans to retire to "pursue various personal and philanthropic interests."

Yates joined the company's board in 2020 after serving as Executive VP, Customer and Delivery Operations, and President, Carolinas Region for Duke Energy.

Hamrock has been NiSource's President and CEO since 2015 after serving as Executive VP and Group CEO for NiSource's Gas Distribution segment; he joined the company in 2012 after serving in executive positions with American Electric Power.

NiSOurce shares rose more than 2% today after raising its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.235/share.