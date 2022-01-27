Lonza to make HaemaLogiX's multiple myeloma drug KappaMab for clinical trials
Jan. 27, 2022 5:04 PM ETLonza Group Ltd (LZAGY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) signed an agreement to manufacture the next clinical batch of HaemaLogiX's lead multiple myeloma drug candidate KappaMab.
- Under the agreement, Lonza will manufacture drug substance of KappaMab for clinical supply at its new cGMP mammalian manufacturing facility in Guangzhou.
- HaemaLogiX will utilize Lonza's regulatory expertise, global manufacturing footprint, and experience in manufacturing monoclonal antibodies.
- The expected completion date for the drug product is Q4 2022.
- The product will then be used in Australian-based clinical trials, currently scheduled to begin in late 2022.